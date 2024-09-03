عربي


Baku To Hold Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum On September

9/3/2024 6:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum on September 16, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani Media.

Ahead of the forum, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, met with Pakistan's federal Minister for Privatization, Board of investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, to discuss bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on the upcoming business forum.

Minister Khan highlighted that the forum aims to foster business activity between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, opening opportunities for both countries to invest in various sectors and collaborate on joint projects. According to Khan, there is significant potential for cooperation in areas such as food security, information technology, healthcare, and agriculture.

"Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan together can play an important role in the region's development; for this, the agenda of mutual investment and cooperation should be implemented," he stated.

It was decided that Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan, the Federal Minister for Trade would lead the Pakistani delegation at the business forum. Ambassador Farhadov added that Azerbaijan is also interested in investing in liquefied natural gas, urea, electricity, and other sectors in Pakistan.

