Baku To Hold Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum On September
Akbar Novruz
Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum on
September 16, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani
Media.
Ahead of the forum, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar
Farhadov, met with Pakistan's federal Minister for Privatization,
Board of investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, to discuss
bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on the upcoming
business forum.
Minister Khan highlighted that the forum aims to foster business
activity between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, opening opportunities for
both countries to invest in various sectors and collaborate on
joint projects. According to Khan, there is significant potential
for cooperation in areas such as food security, information
technology, healthcare, and agriculture.
"Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan together can play an
important role in the region's development; for this, the agenda of
mutual investment and cooperation should be implemented," he
stated.
It was decided that Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan, the
Federal Minister for Trade would lead the Pakistani delegation at
the business forum. Ambassador Farhadov added that Azerbaijan is
also interested in investing in liquefied natural gas, urea,
electricity, and other sectors in Pakistan.
