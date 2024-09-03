Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla Contributes To Development Of WHO's Clinical Treatment Guideline For Tobacco Cessation In Adults

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla, Director of Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Tobacco Control Center - a World Organization (WHO) collaborating center for treating tobacco dependence - has contributed to the development of the WHO's clinical guideline for tobacco cessation in adults. Dr. Al Mulla was among 16 experts from around the world who collaborated on this project. The WHO recently released its first clinical guideline for tobacco cessation in adults, which provides comprehensive recommendations and treatment methods to support individuals in quitting all forms of tobacco use.

Dr. Al Mulla received a letter of appreciation and recognition for the Tobacco Control Center and HMC's contribution to developing the clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults. This participation highlights the important role of HMC and the Tobacco Control Center in elevating Qatar's profile on the international stage, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with their efforts to combat tobacco use and support the healthcare sector in providing the best treatment options for tobacco dependence.

The release of the first WHO clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults marks a significant contribution to global tobacco control efforts, given that there are approximately 1.25 billion tobacco users worldwide.

To access the full content of the clinical guideline, visit the following link: