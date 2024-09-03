London Exhibition Showcases Kuwaiti-British Relation In Travel Literature, Documents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba Ben-Shaibah

LONDON, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Honoring 125 years of Kuwaiti-British relation, Kuwait Heritage Society organized an in cooperation with National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), held at Kuwait Embassy in London.

In remarks to KUNA President of Kuwait Heritage Society Fahad Al-Abduljalil affirmed that "Kuwaiti-British relations in travelers' books, historical documents and photographs" exhibition displayed rare and original documents between the two countries.

The relation between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom is deeply rooted since the late Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah signed the Anglo-Kuwaiti agreement in 1899, Al-Abduljalil added.

The exceptional relation between the two countries increased Kuwait's trade work especially with India, he said.

In 1904 Captain S.G. Knox arrived to Kuwait serving as London's first political representative, and after 20 other successful British agents, the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah announced the cancelation of the treaty by signing Kuwait's declaration of independence in 1961.

Kuwaiti heritage researcher Hani Al-Asousi and Associate Professor of Archaeology and Anthropology Hasan Ashkanani were key members in the exhibition as they explained the documents.

The exhibition -- which lasts until September 6 -- was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps and Bahraini Ambassador to the United Kingdom Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, and other officials (end)

