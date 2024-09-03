'Amir's Visit Gives Impetus To Bilateral Cooperation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The CEO of the Swedish company, FAM AB, Hakan Buskhe underlined that Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Sweden is a new step towards exploring more opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, and reflects the joint keenness on developing the bilateral relations to include multiple fields.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that FAM AB has been running multiple businesses in the State of Qatar for years, through several of its subsidiaries, noting that the company is currently looking forward to exploring more opportunities for joint cooperation, whether inside or outside the State of Qatar.

He explained that the most prominent projects that the company seeks to implement in cooperation with the State of Qatar revolve around sustainability, because these projects serve the common goals of both sides, and the Qatari institutions are making great efforts in this regard.

He indicated that many programs and projects were discussed during his recent visit to the State of Qatar, such as green steel prospects, blue hydrogen, green iron, carbon capture and storage systems and others, in addition to discussing many other joint opportunities.

The company looks forward to implementing joint projects and investments with local institutions and companies in the State of Qatar, in addition to the current partnerships, the CEO stressed, noting that there are many common goals and objectives that can be achieved together, by leveraging common capabilities and capacities. He added that FAM AB attaches great importance to education and scientific research, based on its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates.“We are not just people who come by plane and do some work and then return, but we have a long-term perspective that is in line with the idea of social responsibility,” he said.

Hakan Buskhe praised the great efforts exerted by the State of Qatar in the fields of modern technology, sustainability and digitization on a wide scale, stressing that innovation is the only way to keep pace with market requirements and remain in business and production, which requires focusing on achieving success that benefits the individual and society.