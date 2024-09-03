Istanbul Police detain Mossad's financial network head Liridon Rexhepi in Türkiye

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Istanbul arrested Liridon Rexhepi, who, according to security sources, had been identified by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) as the head of Mossad's financial network operating within Türkiye. Rexhepi was reportedly responsible for managing the financial operations of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad within the country. His arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into Mossad’s activities in Türkiye.



The investigation revealed that Rexhepi was engaged in various covert operations under the guidance of the Israeli intelligence service. This included conducting drone surveillance and executing psychological operations targeted at Palestinian politicians. Additionally, Rexhepi was found to be involved in the transfer of funds to Mossad’s field agents stationed in Türkiye, who were tasked with gathering intelligence related to Syria. His financial activities were closely monitored by MIT, which tracked suspicious transactions linked to his accounts.



MIT’s surveillance disclosed that Rexhepi had been transferring substantial sums of money via Western Union to field agents in Türkiye. These transfers, which were traced back to his entry into the country on August 25, were part of a broader scheme involving financial support for Mossad's operations. Rexhepi was apprehended on August 30 by MIT and Istanbul Police, and during questioning, he confessed to the financial transfers.



Further investigation uncovered that Mossad’s financial support for its agents in Türkiye was channeled through Eastern European countries, with a primary focus on Kosovo. The funds were subsequently routed from Kosovo to Syrian sources using Western Union and cryptocurrency. This revelation sheds light on the complex financial network Mossad used to sustain its operations and the role Rexhepi played in facilitating these transactions.

