Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in India

(MENAFN) On Monday night, an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet, which is of Russian origin, crashed in the Barmer sector of the northwestern state of Rajasthan. The crash occurred during a routine night training mission. According to the IAF, the jet encountered a significant technical malfunction, prompting the pilot to execute an emergency ejection to ensure their safety.



The air force confirmed that the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and landed safely, with no reports of casualties or damage to property. The prompt and effective response by the pilot was crucial in preventing any loss of life or additional harm resulting from the crash.



In the aftermath of the incident, the Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. This inquiry will focus on identifying the root cause of the technical failure that compromised the aircraft's operation and will aim to provide recommendations to prevent such occurrences in the future.



The IAF has not released further details regarding the nature of the technical snag or the current status of the aircraft. The ongoing investigation will seek to address these issues and evaluate any necessary changes to training procedures and safety protocols to enhance operational reliability and safety standards.

