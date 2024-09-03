Car rental firms at Cukurova Airport chose Turkish Karmod’s Metrocity office cabins

(MENAFN) Turkish construction company Karmod has announced that its office cabins have been chosen by five car rental companies operating at Cukurova Airport in southern Türkiye. The company highlighted that their "Metrocity" cabins are popular for their modern design and ready-to-use features, making them an attractive option for corporate clients.



Zekai Kucuk, the general manager of Karmod Cabin, emphasized that the Metrocity cabins are noted for their contemporary architectural design and high ergonomic usability. He explained that these cabins are specifically designed to offer functional and aesthetically pleasing office spaces for companies' service points, enhancing their corporate image.



Kucuk mentioned that the standard Metrocity office cabins range in size from 8 to 21 square meters, but larger, custom-made units can also be produced upon request. These cabins come fully equipped with electrical and water installations, which are rigorously tested at Karmod’s modern facilities to ensure quality.



As part of the recent project, Karmod manufactured and delivered a selection of Metrocity office cabins, including two units measuring 300x700 cm, two units at 290x400 cm, and one at 240x350 cm. These cabins, which are painted in the corporate colors of each car rental company, are now operational as service offices at the airport, providing efficient and stylish solutions for the companies' operational needs.

