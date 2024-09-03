VOX Architecture Ideas Awards 2024: A platform for emerging talent

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 02, 2024 – VOX India is thrilled to announce the VOX Architecture Ideas Awards 2024, an initiative that stands as a testament to VOX's commitment to empowering emerging talent. In partnership with FOAID, this prestigious competition offers young architects and interior designers an extraordinary platform to showcase their expertise and creativity, celebrating ground-breaking design innovation alongside industry leaders.



Introducing a New Category: Most Innovative Use of VOX Ceiling



The VOX Architecture Ideas competition has introduced a new and exciting category this year: 'Most Innovative Use of VOX Ceilings.' This new addition aims to enhance engagement and elevate awareness within the product industry. Contestants entering this category have the chance to compete for the grand prize, a Mahindra XUV 700, which is a significant incentive. In addition to the grand prize, there are also exceptional rewards available across all 12 categories, including over 20+ 10th Gen iPads, 20+ Taj coupons, and more than 20 GOVO 990 Dolby sound bars. This diverse array of prizes is likely to attract a wide range of participants and further boost the competition’s visibility and appeal.



Register for all VOX Architecture Ideas categories by 10th September. The new 'Most Innovative Use of VOX Ceilings' category has an extended registration deadline until 15th September.







As VOX commemorates a decade of ground-breaking innovation, this milestone edition is set to take place on November 22-23 in New Delhi at the NSIC Grounds Okhla. It will continue on December 20-21 in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre. Drawing over 6,000 participants converging from across the nation, VOX, in collaboration with CNBC TV18, remains at the forefront of fostering pivotal conversations in architecture and design, captivating a wide range of audience year after year.

Celebrating a Decade of Innovation

This year, the VOX Architecture Ideas competition proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, establishing itself as a leading platform for emerging design talent. Over the past decade, the competition has brought together over 120 esteemed industry experts as jury members and engaged more than 1,200 young designers annually. It is renowned for nurturing the next generation of design leaders through a rigorous selection process and compelling live presentations.



The competition’s finalists are honoured in front of 1,000 industry leaders and showcase their innovative projects to an audience of 6,000 at the exhibition. Winners also receive prominent exposure through a dedicated social media feature, reaching an impressive network of over 130,000 individuals.

Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India, commented, “At VOX India, we believe that innovation and creativity are the cornerstones of architectural excellence. The VOX Architecture Ideas competition is more than just a platform—it is a movement that bridges the gap between emerging talent and seasoned professionals. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed incredible ingenuity and passion from young architects and designers who are redefining the boundaries of design. This year, with the introduction of the ‘Most Innovative Use of VOX Ceilings’ category, we’re excited to see how participants will push the envelope even further. Our goal is to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas, inspire the next generation of design leaders, and celebrate the transformative power of architecture.”

Gain Global Exposure and Connect with Industry Leaders

● Showcase Your Vision: Present your projects live to an esteemed jury of industry leaders and renowned architects. This is your chance to demonstrate your ability to push the boundaries of architecture and design.

● Global Stage: Gain unmatched exposure by placing your designs on a global stage, opening doors to international opportunities, collaborations, and career advancements.

● Media Spotlight: Benefit from extensive media coverage, with winning projects featured on FOAID’s social media channels, website publications, and at the Project Arena. Winners also have a chance to be awarded a trophy in front of 400+ global architects and designers.

● Featured in FOAID Coffee Table Book: Have your work included in the prestigious FOAID Coffee Table Book, a mark of excellence and a testament to your design skills.

● Network & Collaborate: Build valuable connections with top industry professionals, potential clients, and fellow designers, leading to collaborations, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities.

Join the VOX Architecture Ideas Design Competition Today!

Whether you are a seasoned professional or a young architect just starting your career, this competition offers a unique opportunity to showcase your talents, learn from the best in the industry, and be part of a global community of design innovators.





