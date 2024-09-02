(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following achievements in Asia, Roche's PNH drug PIASKY (crovalimab) received its first FDA approval. This approval has spiked the competition between Roche and current leader AstraZeneca. Additionally, the other pharma companies also geared up to launch their respective lead assets.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paroxysmal nocturnal

hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare disorder, shows a triad of features: intravascular hemolysis, thromboembolic events, and cytopenia. Manifestations vary among patients, making classification based on typical presentations challenging due to the disease's unpredictable nature.

In 2023, the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria diagnosed prevalent cases were ~12,000 cases in the 7MM, which might reach ~13,000 cases by 2034. In the 7MM, the highest number of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diagnosed prevalent cases were observed in the US.

Until 2007, PNH was a devastating disease without treatment for hemolysis and thrombosis, the leading cause of death in patients. However, the last decade saw a revolutionary shift with the advent of the anti-C5 agent eculizumab. It significantly reduced hemolysis, decreased transfusion dependency, and, crucially, lowered the thrombosis rate.

The disease-modifying therapeutic strategy for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria includes complement inhibition therapy, with drugs like SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, and EMPAVELI approved by the FDA, and considered the gold standard. SOLIRIS, the pioneering therapy for PNH, was succeeded by ULTOMIRIS, both developed by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, offering C5 inhibitors as essential therapeutic options.



Recent approvals of factor B and D inhibitors like FABHALTA (iptacopan) in the US and VOYDEYA (danicopan) in Japan aim to offer improved treatment with fewer side effects.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended crovalimab for treating PNH in adults and adolescents aged 12 and above in June 2024, based on findings from the global Phase III COMMODORE 2 clinical trial .

The FDA accepted a biologics license application for crovalimab in September 2023 and subsequently approved it in June 2024 for treating PNH in adults and adolescents aged 13 years and older. Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, has made the drug available in the US.

In Japan, Chugai Pharmaceutical submitted a new drug application for PiaSky to the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) in June 2023. The drug was approved in March 2024 and launched in May 2024 for patients with PNH aged 12 years and above.

In February 2024, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved crovalimab for treating PNH in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older who have not previously received complement inhibitor treatment, following a priority review that began in August 2022.

PiaSky is also undergoing review by other regulatory authorities, including those in Europe and Taiwan.

The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market is crowded with so many companies working in the domain. Emerging PNH therapies include Pozelimab (REGN3918) + Cemdisiran, OMS906, NM8074 (ruxoprubart) , and others, reflecting a dynamic evolution in treatment strategies.

Pozelimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody currently under investigation. It aims to inhibit complement factor C5, thereby preventing the destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis) responsible for symptoms in conditions like Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases influenced by complement pathway activity. This IgG4 antibody binds tightly to both wild-type and variant forms of human C5, effectively blocking its function.

In its ongoing development, pozelimab is also being studied in combination with Alnylam's cemdisiran, a siRNA C5 inhibitor. This investigational combination therapy is aimed at treating various complement-mediated disorders, including PNH and myasthenia gravis.

OMS-906

is currently being developed to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G), idiopathic immune complex-mediated glomerulonephritis (ICGN), and arthritis. It can be administered either subcutaneously or intravenously. This drug candidate is a monoclonal antibody designed to target mannan-binding lectin serine protease 3 (MASP-3) to exert its therapeutic effects.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, the total paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market size in the 7MM was USD ~1.4 billion , which is expected to reach USD ~2.5 billion by 2034. This growth can be attributed to the advances in disease mechanisms that drive new diagnostics and therapeutics, fueling drug development. Additionally, the PNH market foresees positive growth, propelled by increasing cases and upcoming therapies in the forecast period.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034

will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PNH Gender-specific Cases of PNH

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market. Highlights include:



11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

