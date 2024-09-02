(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global chelating agents market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.63 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.33% during the forecast period. Rising demand for chelating agents from pulp and paper is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus on biodegradable chelating agents. However, growing availability of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, Archer Daniels Midland Co. , Ascend Performance Materials, AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, BASF SE, CD Formulation, Dow Chemical Co., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Innospec Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD, Nouryon, Syensqo SA, and Univar Solutions Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global chelating agents market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (APCA, Sodium gluconate, Organophosphonate, and Others), Application (Pulp and Paper, Houshold and industrial cleaning, Agrochemicals, Water treatment, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ascend Performance Materials, AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, BASF SE, CD Formulation, Dow Chemical Co., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Innospec Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD, Nouryon, Syensqo SA, and Univar Solutions Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Chelating Agents Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. These agents effectively remove heavy metals and impurities, enhancing product quality and safety. Key players include BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Lanxess AG, who invest in research and development to expand their product portfolios and meet evolving customer needs.



Chelating agents are essential additives used in various industries, including agriculture and cleaning applications. These compounds, such as Acetic acid and Phosphorus derivatives, enhance nutrient absorption in modern farming techniques, boosting crop yields. In cleaning solutions, they improve the effectiveness of industrial cleaning solutions, hygiene maintenance, and wastewater treatment. The environment benefits from chelating agents' ability to prevent metal staining and act as bleaching agents. They extend the shelf life of cleaning products like surface cleaners, detergents, soaps, shampoos, and even potable water. Furthermore, chelating agents provide antimicrobial effects, making them ideal for hygiene maintenance in workplaces, homes, and commercial spaces. In addition, chelating agents play a crucial role in water environment management, preventing scale and rust in industrial processes and e-commerce activities. They are also used in plastics and paper-based packaging to enhance their quality and longevity. With their versatility, chelating agents continue to be a vital component in addressing mineral build-up, hard water, and allergens in various applications.



Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Chelating Agents Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. These agents effectively bind with metal ions, preventing corrosion and scaling. Major players include BASF SE, Lanxess AG, and Dow Inc., who are investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and enhance their market presence. The market is expected to continue growing due to its essential role in various applications. The Chelating Agents Market faces several challenges in various industries. In cleaning products, maintaining the efficacy of chelating agents in surface cleaners, detergents, soaps, and shampoos against hard water and minerals is a significant challenge. In the hygiene sector, ensuring a long shelf-life and addressing allergies are key concerns. For potable water, removing heavy metals like nickel and chromium while maintaining color and antimicrobial effect is crucial. In industries like paper and pulp, water treatment, oil and gas, textile, agriculture, food and beverages, and agrochemicals, dealing with wastewater and heavy metals in industrial processes is a common challenge. Market participants in metal ions removal, metal cleaning, metal plating, metal recycling, waste management, healthcare settings, and chelation therapy also face hurdles in handling chronic diseases and raw materials like ethylenediamine and formaldehyde.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This chelating agents market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 APCA

1.2 Sodium gluconate

1.3 Organophosphonate 1.4 Others



2.1 Pulp and Paper

2.2 Houshold and industrial cleaning

2.3 Agrochemicals

2.4 Water treatment 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

APCA-

Aminopolycarboxylic acids (APCAs), specifically ethylenediaminetetraacetate (EDTA) and nitrilotriacetate (NTA), are widely utilized in various industries and households due to their chelating properties. These agents effectively control the solubility and precipitation of metal ions. In industrial applications, APCAs are used for water treatment to remove contaminants. Additionally, they find use in producing radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging agents, as well as heavy metal detoxification. Key APCAs include 1, 2-cyclohexylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid (CDTA), diethylene triamine pentaacetic acid (DTPA), EDTA, and NTA. The expanding use of APCAs in these sectors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - )

- Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Chelating agents are organic compounds that form complex ions with metal ions, making them essential in various industries. In the cleaning and hygiene sector, they are widely used in the production of cleaning products, surface cleaners, detergents, and soaps. They play a crucial role in removing hard water scales, mineral deposits, and heavy metals from potable water, making it safe for domestic and commercial use. In the food and beverage industry, they are used to prevent mineral ions from interacting with food components and to improve the taste and quality of beverages. In agriculture, they are used as chelated micronutrients to enhance the availability and absorption of essential minerals by plants. In water treatment, they are used to remove heavy metals and industrial waste, making water safe for reuse. In healthcare settings, they are used in chelation therapy to treat chronic diseases caused by heavy metal toxicity. The market for chelating agents is driven by the increasing demand for clean water, hygiene, and healthy food, as well as the growing need for effective water treatment and waste management solutions. Raw materials used in the production of chelating agents include ethylenediamine and formaldehyde.

Market Research Overview

Chelating agents are organic compounds that form complex ions with metal ions, making them essential in various industries for diverse applications. In cleaning products, they play a crucial role in improving the performance of surface cleaners, detergents, soaps, shampoos, and disinfectants by removing minerals and hard water ions. They are used in homes, workplaces, and commercial spaces to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. In industries, chelating agents are employed in water treatment for potable water, paper and pulp, oil and gas, textile, agriculture, food and beverages, and agrochemicals. They help in removing heavy metals, scale, rust, and other impurities from water and industrial processes. They are also used in metal cleaning, metal plating, metal recycling, waste management, and wastewater treatment. Chelating agents are used in healthcare settings for chelation therapy to treat chronic diseases caused by heavy metal ions. They are also used in reservoirs to prevent corrosion and in raw materials like ethylenediamine, formaldehyde, acetic acid, and phosphorus derivatives. In the environment, they are used for cleaning applications, nutrient absorption, and crop yields in modern farming techniques. They also have antimicrobial effects and are used as bleaching agents and industrial cleaning solutions. Chelating agents are available in various forms like powders, liquids, and granules, and their shelf life depends on the specific formulation and storage conditions. They are also used in e-commerce activities for online sales and are packaged in plastic and paper-based materials for distribution and storage.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



APCA



Sodium Gluconate



Organophosphonate

Others

Application



Pulp And Paper



Houshold And Industrial Cleaning



Agrochemicals



Water Treatment

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio