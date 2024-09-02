Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US National Security Advisor
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from National Security Advisor of the United States of America HE Jake Sullivan.
During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
