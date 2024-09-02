عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US National Security Advisor

Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US National Security Advisor


9/2/2024 3:28:03 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from National Security Advisor of the United States of America HE Jake Sullivan.

During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

MENAFN02092024000063011010ID1108627863


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search