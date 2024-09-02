Did Thalapathy Vijay Charge Rs 200 Crore For His Film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi Responds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the most anticipated in Indian cinema, and it will be released in theaters globally on September 5. It's directed by Venkat Prabhu. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also has Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, and Jayaram in key roles. Vijayakanth is also going to make a cameo appearance using artificial intelligence technologies. The film follows Thalapathy Vijay, the former leader of a special anti-terrorist group. He reconciles with his squad members to address issues from their past that are hurting the present. Previously, there were claims that Thalapathy Vijay was paid Rs 150 crore for his dual part in the film GOAT.

The actor's salary for the film has now been revealed by producer Archana Kalpathi. Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most well-known actors in Indian cinema, and his film fees reflect this. Producer Archana Kalpathi claimed in an interview with Galata that Thalapathy Vijay was paid a whopping Rs 200 crore for his performance in the film. The actor has now become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian film and it exceeds the budget of the actor's previous partnership with AGS Entertainment on the film Bigil.



Producer Archana Kalpathi explained the decision, saying that Thalapathy Vijay's hefty remuneration is fueled by his remarkable box office growth across numerous markets and his increasing market worth over the years. Thalapathy Vijay's exorbitant price reflects the actor's huge star power, large fan base, and great expectations for the upcoming film GOAT. The producer also claimed that the film has already generated a profit for the producers, having earned more than its budget through pre-release sales alone.

With substantial hype surrounding the picture GOAT, the producers are confident in its box office success. The film's trailer debuted on August 17. It received 33 million views in 24 hours, making it the most-watched Tamil film trailer. Vijay's de-aged appearance in the teaser was well welcomed, with many seeing it as an upgrade over his de-aged appearance in prior promotional materials.