Catherine Valleroy's Better Look Challenges All Women To Choose Authenticity Over Superficiality

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Today, many women grapple with societal expectations and the pressure to maintain a polished exterior. As they do so, they find that embracing their authentic self can be a formidable challenge. The struggle to escape the superficial and uncover one's true identity is a common theme, as many women invest considerable time, energy, and resources into maintaining an external persona that does not reflect their inner selves.Catherine Valleroy 's book, "Better Look," invites such women on a journey toward authenticity. What began as a personal collection of post-it notes, and journal entries filled with observations and honesty has evolved into a powerful collection of writings, a spoken word album, and poetry readings. Catherine shares, "I have seen first-hand how women, in particular, relate to my work. 'Better Look' shares intimate details of my struggles and successes and then encourages readers to begin capturing their own journeys in the journal pages at the end of the book.""Better Look" dives deep into Catherine's journey towards self-awareness. Through her poetry and prose, she relays her path from living a life defined by external validation to one of inward reflection and genuine self-discovery. Catherine reflects, "Like many of us, I have looked at my mirror, my closet, and my business card as a way of knowing who I am. I spent a lot of time, money, and energy trying to maintain an external self. At 33, I found myself struggling to feel whole."She continues, "Better Look chronicles my journey inward that started at a time when I lived selfishly and progressed painfully and stubbornly toward leaving a career to live with myself and my family full-time. Over the course of four years, I came to acknowledge the many angels and more than a few devils who prodded me toward a simpler life."Indeed, "Better Look" is a guide that invites readers to connect with their original selves. The book has also garnered rave reviews on Amazon, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of its readers. Better Look is available globally and can be purchased online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IngramSpark. Catherine Valleroy's spoken word album, which spotlights select poems from "Better Look" performed by Valleroy, is also available on Soundcloud.Her second book“Better looking” is launching in November 2024.

