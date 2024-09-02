Baku, Ankara Explore Prospects Of Collaboration In Filed Of Agriculture
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A meeting was held with Professor Ilkay Dellal, head of the
Agricultural Economics Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of
Ankara University, Turkiye, at the Agricultural Research Center
(ARC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Azernews
reports.
During the visit, Director of the Agricultural Research Center,
Rashad Huseynov provided an in-depth overview of the Center. In
return, Professor Dellal discussed the work of Ankara University
and its Agricultural Economics Department.
The meeting focused on the impact of climate change on
agriculture, ongoing research, and potential collaborative
opportunities. ARC proposed a mutual exchange program for
researchers between the two institutions and discussed integrating
and developing new economic models through joint efforts.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.