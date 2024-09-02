عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku, Ankara Explore Prospects Of Collaboration In Filed Of Agriculture

Baku, Ankara Explore Prospects Of Collaboration In Filed Of Agriculture


9/2/2024 8:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A meeting was held with Professor Ilkay Dellal, head of the Agricultural Economics Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of Ankara University, Turkiye, at the Agricultural Research Center (ARC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Director of the Agricultural Research Center, Rashad Huseynov provided an in-depth overview of the Center. In return, Professor Dellal discussed the work of Ankara University and its Agricultural Economics Department.

The meeting focused on the impact of climate change on agriculture, ongoing research, and potential collaborative opportunities. ARC proposed a mutual exchange program for researchers between the two institutions and discussed integrating and developing new economic models through joint efforts.

MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626635


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search