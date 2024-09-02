PAK Vs BAN: Bangladesh Need143 Runs On Day 5 For A Historic Series Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangladesh are on the cusp of a historic Test series win against Pakistan, needing just 143 runs on Day 5 to win the second Test match at Rawalpindi Stadium. Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 172 in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a target of 185. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers, claiming five wickets, while Nahid Rana demolished Pakistan's back with four scalps.



Earlier, Liton Das's century (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's half-century (78) guided Bangladesh to a respectable 262 in response to Pakistan's first innings total of 274. Bangladesh currently leads the two-match series 1-0 having clinched a first ever Test win over Pakistan last week at the same venue. A victory in the second Test would see them secure a historic series win.

Pakistan, who had gained a slender 12-run lead in the first innings, suffered a dramatic collapse in their second innings. They lost the wickets of Abdullah Shafique (3) and night watchman Khuram Shahzad (0) early on, ending day three precariously placed at 9/2. The struggles continued on day four as Azhar Ali (20), Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11), and Saud Shakeel (2) failed to make significant contributions, leaving Pakistan reeling at 81/6.

Fast bowler Nahid took three quick wickets to rattle Pakistan's middle-order. The 21-year-old rookie pacer consistently hit the good lengths with pace and dismissed the likes of Shan, Babar and Saud in identical fashion while leg spinner Abrar Ahmed was his last wicket of the day.



Mohammad Rizwan (38), who was hit on the helmet by Nahid's nasty bouncer, provided some resistance, but his dismissal after lunch triggered another collapse. Muhammad Ali (0), Abrar Ahmed (2), and Mir Hamza (4) all fell cheaply. Agha Salman, scored a gritty 47 off 71 balls to help Pakistan cross the 150-run mark.

Bangladesh's second innings fightback was nothing short of remarkable. Reduced to 26/6 at one stage, they recovered to post 262, thanks largely to a magnificent 165-run partnership between Das and Mehidy. Khuram Shah provided the breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Mehidy.

Taskin Ahmed (1) fell soon after, but Hasan Mahmud (13 off 51) provided valuable support to Litton, who reached his century. Liton's innings included 13 fours and four sixes. Nahid Rana (0) was the other batsman dismissed. Khuram Shahzad was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, finishing with figures of 6/86.

