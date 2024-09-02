Mumbai Tragedy: One Dead, Several Injured After Drunk Passenger Grabs Steering Wheel In BEST Bus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Lalbaugh area, a 27-year-old woman lost her life, and several others were after a drunk passenger attempted to grab the steering wheel of a BEST bus, leading to a catastrophic accident. The incident took place after a heated argument between the passenger and the bus driver, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The accident took place on an electric BEST bus operating on route no. 66, which runs between Ballard Pier and Rani Laxmibai Chowk in Sion. The mishap took place near Ganesh Talkies in Lalbaugh.

Jharkhand: 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed

Police identified the deceased as Nupur Maniyar, a biker who sustained severe injuries in the collision and later died at the hospital. The chaos unfolded when Datta Shinde, a heavily intoxicated passenger, engaged in a heated argument with the bus driver. The situation quickly escalated as Shinde, in his inebriated state, suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control.

As the bus veered off course, it struck two motorcycles, a car, and several pedestrians, leading to a scene of chaos. Nine people were injured in the incident, three of them seriously. They were rushed to various hospitals across the city for urgent medical treatment.

Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH)

The intoxicated passenger responsible for the incident, Datta Shinde, has been detained by the police. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover further details and determine the appropriate charges.