Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir, 2 Women Pilgrims Killed, Girl Injured
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two women pilgrims died, while a girl sustained severe injuries following a landslide that occurred on the new track leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.
According to reports, the landslide hit the new track near Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan around 2.35 pm. In the incident, a portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged.
The reports further said the victims were heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine when the landslide happened resulting in the collapse of the overhead iron structure, in which they got trapped.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO said the disaster management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot.
Meanwhile, Vishesh Paul Mahajan-Deputy Commissioner of Reasi district confirmed the two deaths quoting the preliminary information report. Mahajan said two women have died and a girl has been grievously injured in the incident.
The Deputy Commissioner informed the PTI that senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot, and further details are awaited
Mahajan added that he is himself heading to Katra - the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills.
MENAFN02092024007365015876ID1108626452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.