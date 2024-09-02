BREAKING: Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Row: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was implicated in the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Kumar had been arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18 from Kejriwal's residence following a complaint lodged by Swati Maliwal.
Further detailed awaited.
