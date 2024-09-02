Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vakratunda To Mahodara; Know The Powerful Meanings Behind 5 Names Of Lord Ganesha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let's take a look at some of the most powerful names of Lord Ganesha and the meanings behind them.



Some devotees might call him 'Ekdanta' while others might call him 'Vakratunda', however, all of these names belong to the Lord Ganesha who is known as the god of prosperity and remover of obstacles and hardships in life.



As per the Hindu Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 7 this year, and the celebrations will conclude after 10 days with Ganesh Visarjan on September 17.



Vakratunda is the first avatar of Lord Ganesha who defeated the demon Matsarasura depicting that strength and power lie in understanding yourself, your limits, and wisdom. One can conquer evil no matter how powerful if one believes in themselves and their vision.



Lord Ganesha is also called Ekdanta as he defeated the demon Madasura. The demon was intoxicated with alcohol and arrogant over his powers. Ganesha's win over Madasura shows that unnecessary pride and arrogance lead to self-destruction.



Lord Ganesha took the form of Mahodara to defeat Mohasura. He was the embodiment of delusion and this triumph teaches the lesson of devotion.



Gajanana defeated the demon of lust named Lobhasura. Ganesha's triumph over the demon showcases that greedy thoughts and selfish actions can lead to one's demise.



Vighnaraja avatar of Lord Ganesha defeated Mamasura. He was swayed by attachments and Ganesha's win over him depicts that detachment from the universe is the key to growth mentally and spiritually.

