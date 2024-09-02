Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport resumes flights following 2-hour pause amid strike

(MENAFN) Flights at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport resumed on Monday after a two-hour suspension due to a nationwide strike. This strike was organized by Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, in response to the recovery of six Israeli hostages’ bodies from southern Gaza on Sunday. The labor action halted all landings and departures at the airport, temporarily disrupting air travel.



The Israeli government has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to suspend the strike. Despite these disruptions, negotiations continue as Israel estimates that over 100 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, with some feared dead. The US, Qatar, and Egypt have been attempting to broker an agreement for a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange, but these efforts have stalled due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has led to significant casualties, with over 40,700 Palestinians killed and more than 94,100 injured, primarily women and children. The blockade of Gaza has exacerbated the crisis, resulting in severe shortages of essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine.



Internationally, Israel faces accusations of genocide, with the International Court of Justice ordering a halt to military operations in Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6. The situation remains dire, with widespread destruction and humanitarian concerns in the region.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108626237