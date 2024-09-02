President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Inauguration Of“Yukari Vang Hydroelectric Power Plant On Tartar River In Kalbajar
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the
“Yukari Vang" Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a capacity of 22.5
MW, owned by“Azerenerji” OJSC, located on the Tartar River in the
Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing
AZERTAG.
To be updated....
