Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Vietnam
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Socialist Republic of
Vietnam To Lam, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to
you, and through you to the friendly people of Vietnam, our
sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your
country's National Day.
Azerbaijan and Vietnam share a good tradition of friendship and
cooperation. It is gratifying to see that our bilateral relations
have reached their current level, developing along an upward
trajectory. We are also pleased with our successful joint
activities and mutual support within international
organizations.
The high level of our political relations and active dialogue
provide a solid foundation for expanding our fruitful cooperation
in all areas, particularly in trade, economic, cultural,
humanitarian, educational ones and beyond.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to
further develop Azerbaijani-Vietnamese friendly relations, which
are rooted in mutual trust and confidence and built on a solid
foundation, and deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and
multilaterally.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success
in your endeavors, and lasting peace and well-being to the friendly
people of Vietnam," the letter reads.
