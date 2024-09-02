Google And Tamil Nadu Join Forces To Strengthen AI Capabilities For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Sep 2 (KNN) has taken a significant step in its artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap by partnering with the of Tamil Nadu to bolster the state's AI ecosystem and drive technological innovation.

The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged on Saturday, aims to equip 2 million youth with AI skills, support start-ups, and empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the rural with advanced technology.

The MoU was signed at Google's Mountain View office in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who is currently on a visit to the United States seeking investments for the state.

Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa, Amit Zavery, Vice President and Head of Platform at Google Cloud, and Nanda Ramachandran, Vice President of the Pixel business unit at Google, were also present at the signing.

Under the agreement, Google will work closely with Guidance, Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to develop a robust AI ecosystem in the state.

This collaboration will provide access to advanced technologies and resources, emphasising the empowerment of individuals, businesses, and government entities to leverage AI for inclusive growth.

"We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu," said Minister Rajaa.

"The MoU signed will explore key AI initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs. Our partnership with Google is a big step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub,” he stated.

Rajaa further added,“We are not just adopting technology; we are harnessing its power to propel our state into the future."

Chief Minister Stalin's visit to the U.S. has already yielded results, with Tamil Nadu securing a Rs 400 crore investment from U.S.-based Ohmium International to establish a manufacturing facility in the state.

The Google partnership further strengthens Tamil Nadu's position as a leading destination for technology and innovation.

Google's involvement in Tamil Nadu is not limited to AI development. The global technology giant is also set to manufacture Pixel smartphones in the state through a partnership with Foxconn, utilising a former Nokia campus in Sriperumbudur, 40 kilometers southwest of Chennai.

In addition to smartphones, Google plans to manufacture drones in Tamil Nadu through its subsidiary, Wing LLC.

Amit Zavery expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu government on their journey towards an AI-powered future.”

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI,” Zavery highlighted.

He explained,“We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu-one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age."

The collaboration is set to make significant contributions to Tamil Nadu's flagship upskilling initiative, Naan Mudhalvan, which aims to equip the youth of the state with future-ready AI skills and spark innovation across key sectors such as start-ups, mobility, healthcare, and other real-world challenges.

This initiative is poised to prepare 2 million youth for the future by equipping them with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

The Google partnership marks a critical milestone in Tamil Nadu's journey towards becoming a hub for AI and advanced electronics manufacturing, positioning the state as a leader in adopting and harnessing technology for future growth.

(KNN Bureau)