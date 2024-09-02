Global Personal Chef Services Market Size To Worth USD 24.18 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.27%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Personal Chef Services Size was Valued at USD 14.47 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Personal Chef Services Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 24.18 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: COOKINGENIE, Chef Nate, Hire A Chef, LAB, Tailored Chef, La Belle Assiette, At Your Table, Dineindulge, Culinista, GATHER & FORGE, Down to Earth, Take a Chef, Mike Fishpen, Chefs for Seniors, Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Personal Chef Services Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 24.18 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during the projected period.









The Personal Chef Services Market section of the food service industry is made up of individuals or families who utilize professional chefs to prepare personalized meals in the comfort of their own homes. Meal preparation, grocery shopping, menu planning, and in-home cooking are a few of the culinary services that personal chefs offer to cater to their clients' unique dietary needs, preferences, and limitations. Working professionals could avoid thinking about meal planning, cooking nutritious meals, and designing customized meals by hiring a personal chef. The growing demand for convenient and distinctive meals among rich individuals and families is the primary driver of the personal chef services market. Due to consumer demand for individualized menus, healthful meal alternatives, and respect for dietary restrictions, the restaurant industry is increasing. Personal chefs consider their clients' health requirements and tastes when choosing vegetables and ingredients. However, the high price of personal chef services and the dearth of skilled professionals are two barriers that could hinder the market from expanding.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 140 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Personal Chef Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Service for Private Customers and Service for Organization), By Application (Individual Meals, Family Meal and Catered Events), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The service for private customers segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global personal chef services market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global personal chef services market is divided into service for private customers and service for organizations. Among these, the service for private customers segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global personal chef services market during the projected timeframe. The private customer service caters mostly to those who would prefer personalized meal preparation and planning in the comfort of their own homes.

The individual meals segment is predicted to hold a significant share of the global personal chef services market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global personal chef services market is divided into individual meals, family meals, and catered events. Among these, the individual meals segment is predicted to hold a significant share of the global personal chef services market during the estimated period. A single customer's unique dietary needs and nutritional preferences are taken into consideration when preparing and customizing meals for individuals.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global personal chef services market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global personal chef services market over the forecast period. The US market for personal chef services is well-established, and there are an excellent number of providers in addition to this. In addition, the need for customized meals has been driven by an increase in chronic illnesses like obesity and diabetes as well as an increase in people's concerns about their health.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global personal chef services market during the projected timeframe. In China, people don't have enough time to prepare meals because of the nation's high level of unemployment and long weeks. The demand for personal chef services is rising in the US for this reason.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global personal chef services market over the forecast period. Europe which includes countries like France, Italy, and the UK is experiencing a steady growth in the personal chef services market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key Vendors in the Global Personal Chef Services Market COOKINGENIE, Chef Nate, Hire A Chef, CULINARY LAB, Tailored Chef, La Belle Assiette, At Your Table, Dineindulge, Culinista, GATHER & FORGE, Down to Earth, Take a Chef, Mike Fishpen, Chefs for Seniors, Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, a major turning point for the culinary business was achieved with the launch of CookinGenie's highly anticipated website and mobile application. CookinGenie is the leading online marketplace that links clients with local personal chefs.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global personal chef services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Personal Chef Services Market, By Type



Service for Private Customers Service for Organization

Global Personal Chef Services Market, By Application



Individual Meals

Family Meal Catered Events

Global Personal Chef Services Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

