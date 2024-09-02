FM Holds Phone Discussion With Saudi Counterpart On Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 2 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, engaged in a phone conversation on Monday with Saudi Foreign Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The discussion was part of ongoing Arab efforts to coordinate and consult on the escalating situation in Gaza.During the call, the two ministers addressed the significant escalation by Israel in the occupied West Bank, stressing the urgent need for the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take action to protect the Palestinian people and put an end to Israeli violations.Safadi and Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of sustained coordination and consultation to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza. They also discussed ensuring the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the region and highlighted the necessity of preventing the conflict from escalating into a broader regional war.