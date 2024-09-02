Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete Guide To Shubh Muhurat And Sacred Rituals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Somvati Amavasya, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya, is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to honoring ancestors and forefathers. Celebrated annually during the Bhadrapada month, this day enhances the spiritual benefits of rituals and charitable acts, offering blessings, peace, and prosperity to devotees. This year, Somvati Amavasya is observed on Monday (September 2).

Auspicious timings for Somvati Amavasya 2024:

Amavasya tithi begins: 05:21 AM, September 2, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends: 07:24 AM, September 3, 2024

Somvati Amavasya holds deep spiritual significance as a day for ancestor worship, Pitru Tarpan (ritual offerings to ancestors), and personal growth. Devotees believe that on this day, ancestors descend to the earthly realm, making it an ideal time to offer prayers, perform tarpan, and engage in charitable acts to gain their blessings and forgiveness.

The day is also seen as an opportunity for spiritual renewal, self-reflection, and seeking liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Rituals and observances:

1. Start the day with a bath before beginning your puja rituals.

2. Use desi ghee to light a diya in the puja room in honor of your ancestors.

3. Cook sattvik dishes and invite a priest or brahmin to perform the Pitru Tarpan at home.

4. Provide food, clothes, and a dakshina (donation) to the priest or brahmin.

5. Offer food to animals such as cows, dogs, crows, and ants.

6. Engage in activities that enhance spiritual development.

7. After the Pitru Puja, worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, and chant Vedic mantras dedicated to them.

8. Contribute money, clothes, and food to those in need.

