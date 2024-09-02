Global Flower Delivery Service Market Size To Worth USD 12.76 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.36%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Flower Delivery Service Size was Valued at USD 6.89 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Flower Delivery Service Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: The Sill, Inc., 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Floward, Bloomex, The Bouqs Company, FNP E Retail Private Limited, The Wonderful Company LLC., Teleflora, Amazon, ProFlowers, UrbanStems, Inc., Famgirl Flowers, From You Flowers, LLC., Venus ET Fleur, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flower Delivery Service Market size is to Grow from USD 6.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.76 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.36% during the projected period.









Florists provide flower delivery as a service. It is usually carried out through websites that allow consumers to browse virtual flower catalogs. They are frequently provided to the gift recipient or a third party. The simplicity and adaptability given by online purchasing and delivery options have resulted in significant growth in the flower delivery services industry in recent years. Clients can browse and select from a wide range of floral arrangements, which frequently include flexible options for specific events or preferences. According to a recent DoorDash research from 2024, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who prefer to order flowers online. One of the primary factors driving the growth of online flower delivery is customers' comfort with online ordering. There are opportunities for various market expansions as a result of the developing market due to increased customer knowledge and demand for additional items, including online flower delivery services. The growing business development and investment in online flower delivery services are facilitated by regulatory frameworks and supportive government initiatives. Furthermore, expiration risk and quick technical advancements present hurdles for market participants, meaning businesses must continuously innovate and adapt to be competitive.

Based on the product, the flower delivery service market is divided into rose, tulip, orchid, lily, gerbera, sunflower, carnations, and others. Based on the occasion, the flower delivery service market is divided into corporate event, wedding, personal & gifting, and sympathy. Based on the type, the flower delivery service market is divided into bouquets, flower for vases, cut flowers, and plants. Based on the application, the flower delivery service market is divided into commercial and household. By region, the flower delivery service market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rose segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the flower delivery service market is divided into rose, tulip, orchid, lily, gerbera, sunflower, carnations, and others. Among these, the rose segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe. The flower delivery service sector uses roses more frequently because of their timeless appeal and capacity to convey a variety of feelings, such as love and adoration. Their varied color scheme, each with its significance, makes them suitable for a range of occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, romantic gestures, and funerals. Roses hold great cultural and historical significance, making them a favorite flower among both givers and recipients.

The corporate event segment holds the highest market share of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the occasion, the flower delivery service market is divided into corporate event, wedding, personal & gifting, and sympathy. Among these, the corporate event segment holds the highest market share of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe. The corporate category has expanded as a result of firms using flowers to enhance work conditions and strengthen client connections. This industry is growing because there is a growing need for reliable, spectacular flower arrangements for business events and office spaces.

The bouquets segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the flower delivery service market is divided into bouquets, flower for vases, cut flowers, and plants. Among these, the bouquets segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe. This is because bouquets may be customized to fit any occasion from happy events to sincere condolences and vows of love they make generally appropriate gifts. The receiver will have a better experience when a bouquet is presented thoughtfully and visually arrestingly with a choice of flowers and foliage. Bunches are also quite popular in the flower delivery business because they allow consumers to personalize gifts to express their tastes and feelings by adding distinctive flowers, colors, and designs to bouquets.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the flower delivery service market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the flower delivery service market over the forecast period. The North American flower delivery business is mostly determined by the region's strong demand for high-end service options and convenience. Strong e-commerce infrastructure and customer demands for personalized and excellent flower arrangements drive the industry in the area. Because of its quick online ordering and same-day delivery options, the flower delivery business in the United States is expanding dramatically. Subscription models and eco-friendly techniques are gaining popularity as companies including Bloom & Wild and The Bougainvillea set the standard for providing specialized and eco-friendly floral solutions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the flower delivery service market during the projected timeframe. Urbanization and rising disposable incomes are major factors driving this quick expansion. In countries including China and India, there is an increasing demand for both traditional and contemporary flower arrangements. Regional businesses, such as Bloom & Grow and Flower Delivery Singapore, are expanding their offerings in this dynamic industry to meet the wide range of client interests.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the flower delivery service market are The Sill, Inc., Inc., Floward, Bloomex, The Bouqs Company, FNP E Retail Private Limited, The Wonderful Company LLC., Teleflora, Amazon, ProFlowers, UrbanStems, Inc., Famgirl Flowers, From You Flowers, LLC, Venus ET Fleur, and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, A three-hour fresh flower delivery service launched by Indian e-commerce business Flipkart. With this service, customers may purchase elegant flower arrangements at affordable costs, and the dependable Flipkart network can deliver them to over 450 pin codes. Holidays like "Valentine's Day" and "Rose Day" are rapidly coming, thus Flipkart is ensuring that orders placed between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM every day are getting fresh flowers within three hours.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the flower delivery service market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Flower Delivery Service Market, By Product



Rose

Tulip

Orchid

Lily

Gerbera

Sunflower

Carnations Others

Global Flower Delivery Service Market, By Occasion



Corporate Event

Wedding

Personal & Gifting Sympathy

Global Flower Delivery Service Market, By Type



Bouquets

Flower for Vases

Cut Flowers Plants

Global Flower Delivery Service Market, By Application



Commercial Household

Global Flower Delivery Service Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

