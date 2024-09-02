Cyrusher Ascends To CCTV's Quality China, Championing Quality On The World Stage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2024, Cyrusher, a leading electric mobility company , earned a spot on CCTV's 'Quality China' program

in recognition of its high-quality products, ongoing technological improvements, and social responsibility efforts. This achievement led to Cyrusher's inclusion in China's corporate brand database, a major milestone affirming the company's global reputation for excellence.

About Quality China

Cyrusher Ascends to CCTV Quality China Championing Quality on the World Stage

CCTV Quality China is a national program aimed at fostering quality and innovation among Chinese brands. This interactive interview series showcases the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative efforts of Chinese business leaders, enhancing the global competitiveness of these brands. Through in-depth discussions, the program highlights the journeys and successes of entrepreneurs, providing insight into the growth of their businesses. CCTV Quality China serves as a vital platform for the international community to appreciate the strength and potential of Chinese enterprises in the global market.

Company Commitment

Cyrusher founder Harry emphasized during the interview that "Quality is the life of an enterprise," pledging to uphold innovation, rigor, and pragmatism to set higher standards in the e-bike industry. Since its inception, Cyrusher

has delivered high-quality products to customers worldwide, focusing on technological innovations to adapt to changing market trends. The company continually pushes the boundaries of electric technology to enhance product competitiveness, applying electric power across various fields to support global low-carbon development and improve human well-being.

Committed to social responsibility, Cyrusher

actively participates in environmental protection and public welfare initiatives globally, promoting the maintenance of social ecology. Looking ahead, Cyrusher

plans to increase its international market presence and expand cooperation with global partners to explore new development opportunities and market spaces.

Industry Impact

Cyrusher, a pioneering e-bike company in overseas markets, is significantly shaping the booming e-bike industry, particularly in product design and performance. The company's introduction of fat tire has broadened the appeal of cycling adventures to a wider range of riders, setting a new industry trend. Cyrusher's unique color schemes have injected vibrancy into cycling styles, breaking away from the industry's traditional monochromatic designs. Furthermore, the company's ongoing innovation and performance upgrades have spurred industry-wide improvements in product quality, ultimately benefiting consumers globally. These advancements have positioned Cyrusher

as a influential player in the e-bike market, driving positive changes that enhance the overall cycling experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

Cyrusher's selection for the CCTV Quality China column underscores its achievements in the electric power industry, serving as a benchmark for other high-quality Chinese companies aiming to expand globally. By showcasing improved product quality and an open attitude, Cyrusher seeks to enhance its international competitiveness and influence, ultimately contributing valuable insights and support to the worldwide development of related industries.

About Cyrusher

Founded in 2014,

Cyrusher

is a leading company in electric mobility products, dedicated to expanding the possibilities of electric assistance. Specializing in premium e-bikes, Cyrusher

has served customers in over 10 countries and regions worldwide. The company is pioneering the use of electric assistance beyond traditional roads, applying it to diverse terrains such as mountains, snow, and even water. Cyrusher's mission is to promote sustainable development through electric-assisted mobility, contributing to the global low-carbon green movement and encouraging more individuals to explore new frontiers.

