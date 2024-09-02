MES Indian School Reopens After Summer Break

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: MES Indian School yesterday reopened for a new session after the summer break. Returning to school after a break, students engaged themselves in diverse and enriching academic as well as cultural activities to be conducted as a part of the school's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier, ahead of the reopening, a five-day teachers' empowerment programme was organised by the school from August 25th to 29th, 2024.

The sessions witnessed exchange of ideas on 'Happy Classrooms', talk-show, 'Innovative Strategies for Exceptional Learners', 'Learning Outcomes and Pedagogy', 'Inclusive classrooms', 'Personal Growth and Leadership Skills', 'Nurturing Ethical Decision-Making and Problem-Solving Skills in Students through Moral Stories', 'Know Your Students' among others.

Principal of MES Indian School Dr. Hameeda Kadar thanked the school management for providing professional development sessions that enhance teachers' teaching abilities and keep them abreast of the latest pedagogical innovations and challenges. ''Returning to school always excites students about meeting classmates and teachers, as classroom interactions and teachings infuse a lot of enriching and learner-centric activities,'' she added.

On this occasion of the reopening, the school management, principal, and staff join hands with parents in welcoming students for a fruitful academic session and joyful learning.