Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal Makes History With 2Nd Bronze Medal, Nishad Kumar Bags 2Nd Successive Silver

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar delivered performances at the Paris Paralympics, earning India two more prestigious medals in track and field events. With this feat, India's medal tally at the mega sporting event now stands at seven, as the nation eagerly awaits shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan assured medals.

Preethi Pal, 23, made history by becoming the first Indian woman in track and field to win two medals at a single Paralympics. Nishad Kumar, 24, claimed his second consecutive silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category, solidifying his reputation as one of India's top para-athletes.

Preethi Pal, a young athlete from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, achieved a significant milestone by clinching her second bronze medal in the women's 200m T35 category. Her remarkable sprint, clocking a personal best of 30.01 seconds, added to her earlier success in the 100m T35 event where she finished with a time of 14.21 seconds. Her journey to this historic double medal feat is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Preethi's story is one of extraordinary perseverance. Born with weak legs and an irregular leg posture, she spent eight years of her early life wearing calipers. Despite these challenges, she pursued traditional treatments and therapies, gradually strengthening her legs. Her life took a pivotal turn at the age of 17 when she discovered Paralympic sports through social media and met Fatima Khatoon, a Paralympic athlete, who introduced her to the world of para-athletics.

In the fiercely competitive women's 200m T35 final, China's Zhou Xia dominated with a gold-winning time of 28.15 seconds, followed by her compatriot Guo Qianqian, who secured silver with 29.09 seconds. The T35 category includes athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis, making Preethi's achievements even more commendable.

Preethi's two medals in Paris have placed her in an elite club of Indian Paralympians, joining Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Nishad Kumar's consistency shines again

Meanwhile, Nishad Kumar continued his impressive form by winning silver in the men's high jump T47 category, matching his feat from the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad cleared a height of 2.04 meters to secure India's third para-athletics medal at these Games and the seventh overall. Despite fierce competition, Nishad remained composed and focused, exemplifying the determination that has defined his career.

Nishad's silver-medal performance came in a highly competitive field. Townsend Roderick of the USA, the world record holder, claimed the gold with a leap of 2.12 meters. Margiev Georgii, competing as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete, secured the bronze with a jump of 2 meters. Another Indian athlete, Ram Pal, also delivered a commendable performance, finishing seventh with a personal best of 1.95 meters.

Nishad's journey to Paralympic success has been equally inspiring. He lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident at the tender age of six but never let this setback deter him. Inspired by his mother, a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, Nishad initially took up wrestling and athletics before focusing on the high jump. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he received professional coaching, leading to a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games. His success continued with a gold at the Asian Para Games and a silver medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan.