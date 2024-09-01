IEC Briefs Ambassadors About Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Sunday briefed the ambassadors of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Thailand on Jordan's preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

During the meeting, Maaytah outlined the steps being taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections, which are scheduled for September 10.

These will be held under a new electoral law that aims to increase the participation of women and youth in Jordan's life, Maaytah said, reiterating the commission's commitment to empowering these groups, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Highlighting significant changes to the electoral and political party laws, he said that the number of seats reserved for women under the quota system in local lists has been increased to 18.



A total of 41 seats, representing 30 per cent of the 20th Lower House, have been allocated to political parties out of a total of 138 seats, which will increase to 50 per cent in the 21st House and stabilise at 65 per cent in the 22nd House, in line with the Royal vision of shifting from individual to collective and programme-based political participation, he added.

Maaytah also shared insights into Jordan's electoral management experience, emphasising the value of sharing expertise with other electoral management bodies.



He expressed appreciation for the interest shown by East Asian countries in Jordan's efforts to modernise its political system.

The visiting ambassadors commended the IEC's progress in improving the electoral process and expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation, particularly between the electoral bodies of their own countries and those of Jordan.