Qatar Science Park Explores Cooperation With Royal Scientific Society, Princess Sumaya University

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya, President of the Royal Scientific Society, met with a delegation from Qatar Science and Park, led by its President, Jack Lau, and accompanied by the Park's Director and Head of Free Zone Management, Ahmed Said, during their visit to the Royal Scientific Society and Princess Sumaya University for Technology, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During the visit, the delegation discussed cooperation with Arafat Awajan, Vice President for Scientific Research, and Omar Hamarneh, Executive Director of iPark. They explored ways to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights for pioneering projects in both countries and the Arab region, including the exchange of expertise among entrepreneurs, supporting the transformation of pioneering projects into successful companies, and leveraging the Park's programs to support Jordanian entrepreneurs.

Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, welcomed the visiting delegation with Vice President Bassam Hammo and members of the Council of Deans, and they discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in scientific and applied research, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Abu Elhaija highlighted the university's progress and achievements in academics, research, and extracurricular activities. She emphasised the university's commitment to strengthening ties with the international community, fostering innovation, and contributing to the development of technological fields with talented young people, according to the statement.

The visiting delegation noted that Qatar Science and Technology Park is a leading centre for applied research, technological innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship. It hosts global technology companies, local firms, and emerging technology projects.

At the end of the visit, the delegation expressed appreciation for the ongoing support that HRH Princess Sumaya bint Hassan provides to Princess Sumaya University for Technology. They also praised the university administration's efforts to advance education and scientific research in Jordan and expressed their interest to enhance joint cooperation, the statement said.

The delegation was then presented with projects prepared by university students and their supervisors in computer science, engineering, and business technology.







