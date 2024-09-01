TVSDC, Joramco Sign Agreement To Train 25 Jordanian Youth In Aircraft Maintenance

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) signed on Sunday a cooperation agreement, with Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), to enhance cooperation in the field of vocational training.

TVSDC President Raghda Faouri and Joramco CEO Fraser Currie signed an agreement under which 25 young men and women will undergo a four-year aircraft maintenance training programme at Joramco Academy.

Faouri emphasised the importance of the agreement in fostering the talents of young men and women, honing their skills in areas that are in demand in the local, regional, and international job markets.

She noted that the trainees will benefit from job opportunities provided by the programme, with eligibility criteria including being a Jordanian citizen aged 17 or older, proficient in English, not enrolled in social security, having successfully passed the General Secondary Education Certificate (Tawjihi), and unable to afford tuition fees.

Currie stressed the company's commitment to working closely with national institutions to raise awareness about aircraft maintenance, a profession with high demand and significant potential.

He noted that the commission plays a vital role in enabling companies and institutions in Jordan to implement well-organised and specialised training programmes to develop young people's skills in dynamic fields, preparing them to enter the workforce.