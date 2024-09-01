Jordan Condemns Israel's 'Systematic' Attacks On Palestinians, Calls For International Accountability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned Israel's "continued and systematic" on Palestinians and destruction of infrastructure in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, especially in the northern West Bank, according to a Foreign statement.

The ministry called for immediate international action to hold Israel accountable for what it described as serious violations of international humanitarian law.

"These serious violations of international law must not go unchallenged. A strong international response is essential to deter these actions and hold accountable the racist and nihilistic Israeli ministers, whose ideology is rooted in 'repugnant exclusion," the statement read.

Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah expressed deep concern over the escalating violence, citing Israel's ongoing war against Gaza and a parallel campaign of incitement led by extremist ministers within the Israeli government.

Qudah warned that these officials aim to entrench the occupation by expanding and legalising settlements, which could lead to a further deterioration of the situation.

"The continued Israeli occupation is the root cause of instability in the region," Qudah emphasised, stressing that ending the occupation is crucial to achieving lasting security and peace.

He also condemned the unilateral actions and racist rhetoric by Israeli ministers designed to impose new realities on the ground that reinforce the occupation and incite hostility against Palestinians.

Qudah also denounced the eviction and displacement of Palestinians, describing these actions as "blatant violations" of international law. He reiterated that, as an occupying power, Israel is obligated under international law to protect the rights of Palestinians to their homes.

He called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to intervene to protect Palestinians and ensure that those responsible for violations are held accountable.

Qudah urged global efforts to support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.