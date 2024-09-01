عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Coconut Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance

World Coconut Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance


9/1/2024 10:21:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrated on September 2, World Coconut Day highlights the importance of coconuts in tropical regions. Initiated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), this day emphasizes sustainable cultivation practices and the coconut's economic significance

World Coconut Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

Observed on September 2, World Coconut Day promotes the significance of coconuts in tropical Agriculture and economies, emphasizing sustainable cultivation

Date and Celebration

World Coconut Day is celebrated annually on September 2, marking the establishment of the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) in 1969

History and Origin

The observance of World Coconut Day began in 2009, initiated by the APCC. The organization, representing major coconut-producing countries

Economic Significance

Coconuts are vital to the economies of many tropical countries, providing livelihoods to millions of farmers. World Coconut Day emphasizes the need for sustainable practices

Cultural Importance

Coconuts hold cultural and religious significance in various regions, especially in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands

Nutritional Benefits

Coconuts are renowned for their health benefits, including high nutritional value, hydration, and versatility in cooking

Sustainability and Environment

World Coconut Day promotes sustainable coconut farming practices to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity

Global Initiatives

On World Coconut Day, various global initiatives and events are organized by the APCC and other international bodies. These activities aim to raise awareness

MENAFN01092024007385015968ID1108624774


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search