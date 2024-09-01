World Coconut Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance
Date
9/1/2024
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrated on September 2, World Coconut Day highlights the importance of coconuts in tropical regions. Initiated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), this day emphasizes sustainable cultivation practices and the coconut's economic significance
World Coconut Day is celebrated annually on September 2, marking the establishment of the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) in 1969
The observance of World Coconut Day began in 2009, initiated by the APCC. The organization, representing major coconut-producing countries
Coconuts are vital to the economies of many tropical countries, providing livelihoods to millions of farmers. World Coconut Day emphasizes the need for sustainable practices
Coconuts hold cultural and religious significance in various regions, especially in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands
Coconuts are renowned for their health benefits, including high nutritional value, hydration, and versatility in cooking
World Coconut Day promotes sustainable coconut farming practices to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity
On World Coconut Day, various global initiatives and events are organized by the APCC and other international bodies. These activities aim to raise awareness
