Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles Demise (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Veteran journalist Umesh Upadhyay, a distinguished figure in journalism and communication strategy, passed away on Sunday after an accident at his house . His sudden and untimely death has left the media world in shock.

Prime Narendra Modi condoled his death, highlighting his contribution to media, spanning digital media to TV.

"Am greatly saddened at the demise of veteran journalist and author Umesh Upadhyay, whose invaluable contribution spanned digital media to TV. His passing is a grievous blow to the media world. In this hour of grief, I extend my condolences to his family members. Om Shanti," he said in a post, in Hindi, on X.

Reports indicate that while construction work was underway at his residence, Upadhyay suffered a severe fall while performing certain tasks. Despite being swiftly rushed to the hospital, he unfortunately did not survive.

According to an official statement, information was received from the Indian Spinal Centre, Vasant Kunj regarding admission of Upadhyay (aged 64 yrs), son of N.P. Sharma, resident of house no C-8/8663, Vasant Kunj.

"Umesh Upadhyay suffered a fall from height at an under-construction site in C-8 Vasant Kunj. On further enquiry, it was revealed that today at about 10.30 a.m., when Mr Umesh Upadhayay was inspecting the renovation of his above-mentioned house, he accidentally fell from the 4th floor to the 2nd floor. He sustained serious head and other injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre (at around 1100 Hrs) however he later succumbed to the injuries suffered due to the fall," it said.

"Post Mortem and proceedings under 194 BNSS are underway. Further investigation is underway".

Upadhyay had made an enduring impact through his extensive contributions to both television and digital media. With a career spanning over four decades in television, print, radio, and digital media, he held numerous pivotal roles in prominent media organisations. Renowned for his deep understanding of the nitty-gritty of the media industry, his dedication to journalistic integrity, and his adeptness at navigating the industry's evolving dynamics, Upadhyay's legacy is one of significant influence and respect.

He had recently penned a book titled "Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi".

Born in 1959 in Mathura, Upadhyay embarked on his journalism career in the early 1980s. After finishing his education, he swiftly rose to prominence, earning a reputation as one of the nation's most esteemed journalists. His career soared during the formative years of television journalism in India, where he was instrumental in shaping news coverage and programming strategies for several leading networks.

He was perhaps best known for his role as President of Zee News, where he made substantial contributions to the channel's editorial direction. During his tenure, he played a key role in establishing Zee News as one of the most trusted news sources in the country.

Under his leadership, Zee News significantly expanded its reach and influence, becoming a household name throughout India. His adept media management and visionary approach to content delivery earned widespread recognition and respect from his peers in the industry. Throughout his career, Umesh Upadhyay was celebrated for his commitment to responsible journalism. He championed the ethical dissemination of news and played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of journalists.

Upadhyay's passing has sent shockwaves through the media industry, with journalists and writers reflecting on his significant contributions. Tributes and condolence messages are pouring in from across the media landscape, as friends and former colleagues fondly remember their time with him and honour his legacy.