GCC SG Attributes 40 Years Of Success To Wise Leaderships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that GCC member states had successfully overcome various obstacles.

This came during a lecture at Saud Nasser Institute titled "The GCC: Four decades of achievements towards integration and facing challenges", attributing the achievement to the guidance and wise leadership of founding and current GCC leaders.

The event was attended by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and a host of diplomats.

Al-Budaiwi discussed the historical motivations behind the establishment of the Council, noting that the primary objective was to unify efforts in addressing regional and global challenges.

He further explained that the geographic location of GCC countries has placed them in a dynamic environment, characterized by numerous regional challenges and changes, which necessitated a united front in strengthening and harmonizing Gulf efforts to overcome and adapt to.

Al-Budaiwi also highlighted several current and future joint Gulf projects, underscoring their positive impact on the peoples of the GCC states and the relationships between the six-member bloc and countries and organizations worldwide.

The GCC was established in 1981 and held its first summit meeting on May 25 of the same year in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (end)

