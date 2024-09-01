Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Moldova And Ghana

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday September 1, 2024 Amiri Decision No. (63) of 2024 appointing Dr. Turki Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Moldova.

The Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. (64) of 2024 appointing Khaled Jabr Saif Jasser Al-Musallam as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Ghana.

The two decisions were to be implemented and enforced from the date of their issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.