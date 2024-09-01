(MENAFN) Moscow has accused Washington of preparing to grant Ukraine greater autonomy in conducting military operations deep within Russian territory, a move it claims would escalate the ongoing conflict. Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's remarks follow recent statements from United States officials suggesting a potential shift in Washington’s stance on the use of American-supplied weapons by Ukraine.



Last week, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh indicated that the United States policy permits Ukraine to engage in defensive counterattacks against Russian incursions along the border, including the Kursk Region. This region has seen heightened conflict since early August due to Ukrainian military actions.



On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed a desire to use United States-supplied weapons, such as ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles), for strikes deeper into Russian territory. Kirby mentioned that while discussions with Ukraine on this issue are ongoing, they would remain confidential.



Zakharova's reaction to these developments was one of concern, as she asserted that recent statements from Washington imply that Ukraine is being granted significant leeway to conduct operations inside Russia. “Extremely serious conclusions” can be drawn from these statements, Zakharova stated, suggesting that the Biden administration might soon authorize broader use of American weaponry by Ukrainian forces.



The Russian spokeswoman emphasized that the United State’s continued support and potential concessions to Zelensky effectively make Washington a participant in the conflict. She argued that by facilitating Ukraine’s military actions against Russia, the United States is playing a direct role in the ongoing hostilities.



The potential policy shift highlights the complex dynamics of international involvement in the Ukraine conflict, with Washington's support for Kiev facing increasing scrutiny from Moscow. The implications of these developments could further impact the already tense geopolitical situation.

