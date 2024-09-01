NHRC's Third National Forum To Focus On Protecting Children In Digital Space

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) will organise the third National Forum for Human Rights titled "Protecting Children's Rights in a Secure Digital Environment - Challenges and Prospects for Empowerment and Protection" on September 10-11 in Doha.

The forum is held in partnership with the of Communications and Information and National Security Agency and with the participation of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and UNICEF representative and head of programme, partnerships and operations in Qatar.

The event aims to offer perspectives to enhance public legislation and policies, along with the relevant administrative measures and practices related to protecting and empowering children in digital space based on human rights approach.

NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said the topic of protecting children's rights in digital space earns an utmost significance owing to the opportunities it offers to advance children's capabilities in a multitude of fields, in addition to considering the risks and challenges entangled with digital space. Through this forum, NHRC is determined to build a platform for national dialogue between ministries, public institutions, civil society, parents, and children on developments and challenges facing children's rights in digital environment, in addition to reviewing public legislation and measures, as well as relevant administrative measures and practices related to protecting and empowering children in digital space, the chairperson said.

She said the forum intends to explore best practices in the state and at regional and global levels, in addition to bolstering measures related to children's protection in digital space, in terms of Islamic values and national identity and raising awareness of the significance of enabling children's accessibility to digital world and protecting them from potential risks.

She pointed out that the United Nations gave foremost priority to children's rights through developing relevant protection criteria, noting that after the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) came into force in 1990, two optional protocols had been adopted in 2000, the first one was on protecting children from sale and exploitation, and the second one on prohibiting their engagement in armed conflict. The two protocols entered into force in 2002, said Al Attiyah.

Al Attiyah highlighted that in 2011, the third optional protocol on individual communications, attached to CRC entered into force.

Pertaining to the national context, the Chairperson of NHRC affirmed that Qatar has offered a vital space to empower and protect children's rights, in terms of the constitution and law, and accordingly adopted an array of legislation relevant to protecting children's rights, including Law No.14 of 2014, combating cybercrimes and protecting children from exploitation.

She underlined that the Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to ensure protection for children's rights through offering a secure and healthy environment for children to ensure they receive high quality education and healthcare, as well as other rights and services.

She elucidated that the entire world faces challenges pertinent to protecting children in digital space, stressing that such challenges require constant upgradation of legislative measures, public policies, as well as practices and measures.

Notwithstanding the limited scope of problems related to empowering children and protecting them in digital environment of Qatar, the global challenges and their impact on national arena trigger all national entities to bolster and advance the essential protection measures to keep pace with developments in this respect, in addition to addressing regional and global challenges and enhancing awareness of children's digital rights, she continued.

The Chairperson of NHRC predicted that the forum would come up with a plethora of recommendations and perspectives to a variety of national entities operating in the area of protecting children's rights in digital space.

In addition, the forum constitutes a chance to highlight Qatar's efforts in protecting children's rights through nurturing the engagement of Qatar in the upcoming discussion before UPR and CRC.