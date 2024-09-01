Eva Longoria Shares Special Moments From Her French Countryside Holiday

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Eva Longoria, who is known for 'The Baytown Outlaws', 'The Sentinel' and others, recently went for a holiday in France.

She took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her European holiday. The pictures feature her accommodation in France, presumably a heritage hotel, her son Santiago, food and drinks.

In one of the pictures, Santiago can be seen feeding the livestock while in another picture, he could be seen gorging on French fries and burger.

Eva wrote in the caption,“A short but sweet stay in the French countryside”.

Recently, Eva celebrated her mother's 80th birthday by taking her out for a special lunch. The actress shared two videos on her Instagram stories on the occasion. In the first video, Eva can be heard saying,“With mommy, the birthday girl, and daddy”, as she pans her phone's front camera.

The actress then asks her mother,“How do you feel, mom?” to which her mother replies,“Good, I feel great!” Eva enthusiastically responds,“Big birthday, woohoo!” In the second Instagram story, Eva is seen sitting with her mother inside a Texas restaurant as they rummage through the menu. Eva also shows the menu card up close to the camera. Eva, who is of Tejano descent, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 15, 1975, and is the youngest of the four daughters of her Tejano parents Ella Eva (Mireles) and Enrique Longoria Jr.

The actress guest-starred in an episode of 'Beverly Hills, 90210', which led to a contract role on the CBS Daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', where she portrayed Isabella Brana. Eva is set to produce a Spanish-language adaptation of the television series 'Call My Agent!' for the US and will direct the first two episodes of the series.