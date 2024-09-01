Ukrainian Warriors In Combat Training In Britain General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Great Britain, under the guidance of instructors from Australia and Finland, future platoon commanders are training and practicing storming enemy trenches as part of Operation Interflex.

The AFU General Staff posted this via , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Starting from the stage of collecting and analyzing reconnaissance and intelligence information, preparing and proving the combat order, our military personnel go through all the necessary stages for the successful completion of tasks. From storming the trenches to occupying an all-around defense after clearing them of the enemy, every step is important to ensure the safety and effectiveness of operations on the battlefield," the message reads.

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel take classes in fire training, tactical medicine and operations in urban areas.

A significant part of the time is devoted to planning: analyzing information, issuing combat orders and transferring plans to the layout.

These skills and knowledge are the basis for effective command and successful execution of combat missions by commanders. Training under the guidance of experienced instructors from Australia and Finland helps them develop all the necessary skills.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in August, a new rotation of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel began a training course for Ukrainian defenders.