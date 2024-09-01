Press Conference Held At CEC Regarding Start Of Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Today, extraordinary elections to the Milli Mejlis of the
Republic of Azerbaijan of the VII convocation are held in the
entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. A press conference was
held at the Central Election Commission (CEC) regarding the holding
of early elections, Azernews reports.
Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the CEC, who spoke at the event,
which began with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, said that all polling stations were fully prepared
for voting. He noted that after the elections were announced, all
necessary measures were taken by the CEC. CEC and district election
commissions have taken all steps in accordance with the
requirements of the Election Code.
The chairman said that the elections have become a big event in
Azerbaijan. Parliamentary elections will be held for the first time
in the entire sovereign territory of our country.
Mazahir Panahov said that parliamentary elections are held in
6478 polling stations in 125 constituencies. Emphasizing that 10 of
the 125 constituencies created in connection with the elections are
IDP constituencies, the CEC chairman added that 397 thousand 862
IDPs will be able to vote in 574 polling stations. Currently, 54
polling stations are operating in the liberated areas.
In order to ensure transparency, web cameras have been installed
in 6,478 stations.
6 million 516 thousand 567 ballot papers were distributed to
precincts.
The chairman noted that 6 million 421 thousand 960 citizens will
be able to vote in today's parliamentary elections.
The CEC chairman pointed out that 990 candidates will fight for
the deputy mandate in the parliamentary elections. 305 of those
registered were nominated by political parties. "There is great
international interest in the elections held in Azerbaijan. Most of
the international observers have extensive experience in elections
and their opinions are important," he added.
M. Panahov emphasized that international observers were widely
represented in the elections. 598 international observers will be
able to monitor the elections. In addition, 112,749 local observers
will monitor the elections.
It was pointed out that 22 international media representatives
will be able to cover the extraordinary elections to the Milli
Majlis.
According to him, three organizations have been registered with
the Central Election Commission to conduct an "exit poll" in
connection with the parliamentary elections - the League for the
Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights, the "Progress" Public
Association for Social Research, and the "Center for Sociological
Research". Two of them have established their activities together
with foreign partners.
Mazahir Panahov noted that about 65,000 local observers who will
monitor the elections are representatives of 25 political
parties.
M. Panahov said that since 2008, the practice of web cameras has
been used in the observation of the elections, and stressed that an
interested party from any country can visit the website of the
Central Election Commission and observe the elections. He said that
this is an example of transparency in elections.
The chairman of the CEC called on voters to be active. He said
that the preliminary results received will be delivered to the
public today. All requests are answered promptly.
