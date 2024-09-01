Kerala: Toll Rates Increased At Thrissur's Paliyekkara For All Vehicle Types; Check Revised Rates Here
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Toll rates at Thrissur Paliyekkara have been revised, with a Rs 5 increase for multiple trips in a day for heavy vehicles. The toll for one-way trips remains the same, while monthly toll charges for all vehicle types have been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 40.
Revised rates are as follows:
Car, Jeep:
One-way: Rs 90
Multiple trips within 24 hours: Rs 140
Monthly rate: Rs 2,760 (Previously Rs 2,750)
Small Commercial Vehicle:
One-way: Rs 160
Multiple trips: Rs 240
Monthly rate: Rs 4,830 (Previously Rs 4,815)
Bus, Truck:
One-way: Rs 320
Multiple trips: Rs 485
Monthly rate: Rs 9,660 (Previously Rs 9,635)
Multi-axle Heavy Vehicle:
One-way: Rs 515
Multiple trips: Rs 775
Monthly rate: Rs 15,525 (Previously Rs 15,485)
