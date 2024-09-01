'Think And Answer' Competition In Msheireb Sees Massive Turnout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The activities of the fourth edition of the“Think and Answer” cultural competition was launched on Thursday under the title“Back to School” organised by the Hour and Hour Program in cooperation with Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The competition concluded yesterday and witnessed participation of youth centres and schools. Students from Al Khor Model School for Boys participated in the launch ceremony of the competition, who sang the national anthem of the state, as well as students from Al Jamiliya Youth Centre.

The first day witnessed wide participation from the audience at Msheireb Gallery, where the audience interacted with the questions posed by media figure Mohammed Al Marri and young broadcaster Asmaa Al Kuwari.



An official interacting with a participant during the programme.

CEO of the Hour and Hour Program Tamani Al Yafei, said that the launch of the fourth edition of the competition witnessed the cooperation of many governmental and non-governmental institutions and media support from various local media outlets and social media platforms.

She pointed out that The participation of schools will enrich this edition of the cultural competition, as schools such as Al Dhakira School will present a workshop on greeting cards with a heritage character and on the occasion of the return to school, while the Friends of the Environment Center presented a workshop on the importance of local plants.

Regarding the activities, Tamani said that in addition to the competition and questions and answers, the group of workshops included, through which we provided skills, knowledge and techniques to participants in various fields, and witnessed the addition of many workshops with an environmental, heritage and educational character, such as the workshop on the heritage and historical importance of wild plants in Qatar, presented by Dr. Hael Mohammed Al Wawi Al Arabi.

In addition to the My Beautiful School workshop with the visual artist Laila Darwish, the calligraphy workshop presented by Professor Tariq Abdul Rahman, and the workshop on greeting cards for the return to school with a heritage character, in addition to the story of a player workshop presented by Professor Hessa Lahdan Al Mohannadi, and we sought to diversify the workshops from cultural, sports and educational.

Regarding the Think and Answer competition, Al Yafei said:“It was recently created with the aim of consolidating and preserving the legacy through cultural and artistic visions, in cooperation with relevant authorities in the country, with the aim of strengthening partnership with various community institutions, as we work to develop promising artistic talents through various activities. This is in a clear blend of the connection between culture, sports, learning and heritage.”

Al Yafei confirmed that the competition will have upcoming versions and will be organised in several areas in the country in order to ensure access to all segments of society and diversification in the participants in the competition.

At the end of her speech, the CEO of the Hour and Hour program said:“I would like to thank all the supporters of our initiatives, whether from government institutions, individuals or private institutions, and I confirm that the continuation of the initiatives of the Hour and Hour program and their development and expansion to include all parts of beloved Qatar is done with the grace of God and then with the combined efforts and support we receive from various parties that opened their doors to us and which we consider partners in the successes we achieve.”