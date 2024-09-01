Telangana Rains: Red Alert For Hyderabad; Schools, Colleges Shut On THESE Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid moderate to heavy rains across the state, Telangana has taken swift action to mitigate the impact of flooding and ensure public safety. The rainfall has caused low-lying areas to flood, disrupting road connections between villages and leading to concerns over potential loss of life and property.

In response, Telangana's Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, has instructed district collectors to implement comprehensive safety measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for all districts in the state, forecasting heavy rains over the next two days.

Districts like Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, and Khammam have already seen streams swell dangerously due to the ongoing rains. The state government has established control rooms in each district collector's office, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the state secretariat to monitor the situation closely.

Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada are on standby, ready to be deployed in case of emergencies. District administrations have been directed to appoint officers specifically to oversee areas where streams are overflowing, ensuring a quick response to any worsening conditions.

Given the heavy rainfall forecast, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will be closed on September 2. The government has also advised measures to prevent tank contamination and ensure proper chlorination to avoid the spread of waterborne diseases.

Hyderabad's weather forecast for the next 48 hours includes moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, with surface winds expected to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. Authorities have urged parents and guardians to stay alert to weather warnings.

The state has also developed a proactive plan for evacuating people from flood-affected areas and establishing relief camps. Irrigation department officials have been put on high alert, with instructions to remain at their posts and take necessary precautions to prevent any further complications.