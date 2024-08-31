Iran's Javanmardi Wins Gold In 10M. Shooting At Paris Paralympics

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Iranian Paralympic Sareh Javanmardi won the medal of the Women's 10m Air Pistol of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday. Javanmardi scored 236.8 points, beating her Turkish rival Aysel Ozgan who won the silver medal with 231.1-point score. Indian athlete Rubina Francis won the bronze medal after scoring 211.1 points. With this, Iran's medals went up to five, among them Javanmardi's gold, three silvers, and a bronze medal. (end) hss

