Czech, Italian Defense Ministers Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Defense Jana Černochová met with her Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto to discuss a range of issues, including support for Ukraine.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Globsec international security in Prague, Ukrinform reports citing Prague International .

“Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová discussed with her Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto support for Ukraine, the security situation in Africa and the Middle East, Czech-Italian defense cooperation, and the project to purchase American F-35 aircraft,” the statement said.

The defense ministers also discussed the results of the July NATO summit in Washington.



“The summit sent a clear signal that our defense is strong. However, it is also clear that much more needs to be done. NATO also needs to adopt a new strategy toward Russia, which is already waging war against the West, conducting attacks in cyberspace and sponsoring terrorist attacks and arson in our countries. To the south, threats are growing in Africa and the Middle East,” Černochová said. According to her, Russia has turned Africa into a geopolitical battlefield, undermining Europe's strategic interests on the continent.

The meeting also focused on the purchase of US F-35 fifth-generation aircraft for the Czech military. The purchase of 24 F-35 fighter jets was approved by the Czech government. The final assembly of the first 12 aircraft for the Czech Republic is to take place at the Italian-based Cameri plant.

As Ukrinform reported, Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský said at the Globsec international conference that the world must set limits to Russia's imperial ambitions.

