Vucic: Serbia Not To Be Able To Join EU Until 2030
9/1/2024 12:16:37 AM
"Serbia will not be able to join the European Union in
2028."
Azernews reports that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made
this statement at a conference in Prague.
"One of the Balkan countries can become a member of the EU, but
it will not happen earlier than 2030. This is my personal opinion,"
Vucic said.
