Six Killed In Brazil Highway Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Sep 31 (IANS) At least six people were killed in a highway accident involving two trucks and a car in Brazil's metropolitan region of Curitiba, Parana.
The federal Highway Police informed about the accident on Saturday.
The crash occurred on Friday night in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Curitiba, when a line of vehicles had slowed down and a truck driver failed to stop in time, colliding into the car ahead, reports Xinhua news agency.
The car was then pushed into another truck, said the police.
Five passengers in the car along with the truck driver who failed to brake lost their lives, they added.
The Federal Police have launched an investigation and further details are awaited.
